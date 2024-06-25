 
Kate Middleton heartbroken with Prince William plans for George

Kate Middleton is reportedly having a hard time accepting what Prince William has decided for Prince George

June 25, 2024

There are a few things that Kate Middleton is currently facing some heartbreak over, and its to do with Prince George’s future, as well as Prince William’s thoughts on it.

For those unversed, the young heir to the British throne is slated to attend Eton College very soon.

The couple have gone back and forth on this for years because of its single-sex status, but recently a decision had been struck.

The couple were even seen touring the £47,000 premises back in December, with Prince George.

In regards to what the future holds, a royal insider has just stepped forward.

During their interview with In Touch Weekly, Prince William has won, and Kate Middleton is utterly heartbroken because of some past instances with bullying she herself experienced in her boarding school.

Per the insider, “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it's tradition.”

Because “Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy. Plus, she'll miss George desperately.”

As of now she’s “finally given in” and has acknowledged that her younger son wants to follow in on his father’s footst

