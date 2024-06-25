 
Geo News

Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed

Here is the truth behind who really leaked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stories to the press

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckhams fight exposed
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed

Everything that happened between Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle has just been brought to light.

For those unversed, this rift between the two happened as a result of some leaked stories that Prince Harry accused the Beckhams of leaking.

In regards to the real culprit however, no real update was offered, till now.

This time around its royal author Tom Bower who made candid admissions about it all.

He touched base on it all, during an interview with news.com.au.

There he admitted, “There’s no doubt that the original clash [started] when Victoria had given Meghan makeup advice, which was leaked.”

“And David got a call from Harry accusing either he or Victoria of leaking the story to promote Victoria, but then they discovered it was one of Victoria’s employees, and that undoubtedly caused anger,” he also revealed before signing off.

eps.

Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion video
Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week