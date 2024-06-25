Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion

Buckingham Palace has shared major update on Princess Anne’s health after she sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.



The palace has announced that the Royal Princess engagements for the week will be postponed.

The Independent quoted a Palace spokesman as saying: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed.”

However, the palace said, “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”



“The Japanese State Visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the State banquet.”

Earlier, the palace announced on Monday the Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

She remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.