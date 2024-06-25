 
Geo News

Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion

Princess Anne will be unable to attend the State banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla for Japanese royals

By
Web Desk

June 25, 2024

Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion
Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion

Buckingham Palace has shared major update on Princess Anne’s health after she sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

The palace has announced that the Royal Princess engagements for the week will be postponed.

The Independent quoted a Palace spokesman as saying: “On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed.”

Princess Anne breaks silence amid injuries, concussion

However, the palace said, “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

“The Japanese State Visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the State banquet.”

Earlier, the palace announced on Monday the Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

She remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Meghan Markle struggling under the weight of Prince Harry's inheritance
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Prince William feels 'honoured' to welcome Japanese royals to UK
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Celine Dion told director THIS thing before going into SPS attack
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Princess Anne's injuries 'more serious' than Buckingham Palace claims
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Real culprit from Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham's fight exposed
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Jennifer Lopez accepts her fate as Ben Affleck divorce becomes imminent
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Prince Harry plans big surprise for King Charles, Prince William
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Taylor Swift disappoints Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry reacts on seeing ‘united' Royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Britney Spears says goodbye to powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Anti-monarchy group reacts to royal family's plans sans Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week
Buckingham Palace announces new royal family week