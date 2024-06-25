Fiza Ali gives witty response to rumour-mongers on 'marriage'

Pakistani actor and model Fiza Ali. — Instagram/fiza_aali

Pakistani actor and model Fiza Ali has been in the social media limelight after the reports of her alleged marriage, however, the celebrity has clarified her relationship status in a recent video statement.



Breaking the silence over her rumoured marriage, the TV host came up with a witty response to all those spreading false reports.

"For those worried about my marriage," Ali wrote in the text added to the short video clip uploaded as a reel on her official Instagram page.

After greetings, the presenter said that she wanted to address "special" news while expressing dismay over misleading reports suggesting she had tied the knot.

"All of you people are extremely worried for my marriage. You are here just to marry me off, many of you may also have arranged dowry for me," she said, advising those behind such reports to worry about the marriage of their "unmarried sisters" instead of her.





Ali said that she would reveal the name of her 'husband-to-be' whenever she wanted to get married.

"These ordinary YouTubers and even big TV channels are using my name for cheap popularity and spreading news about my 'marriage'," she said.

The actor wondered if anywhere in the world she travels for work or vacation, "do I have to get married there?"

Ali who rose to prominence from PTV classic, drama serial Mehndi, then bashed the rumour-mongers by asking that wouldn't all these false reports trouble her or hurt her feelings.

"You guys are tagging me in pictures of my 'wedding events' day and night, is that right? Please, stop such antics," Ali said while concluding her message.

It may be noted that Ali had tied the knot to Fawad Farooq in 2007 but the couple parted their ways later. The two also have a daughter.