HBO boss shares big update about 'Harry Potter' TV show

Max was the home of the Harry Potter TV series, but in the latest update, the studio's head honcho, Casey Bloys, has shifted the show to the HBO banner.

The decision, the chiefs say, was taken to make a differentiate between the two platforms, though he added the show will stream on the streaming.

"We felt like we had to delineate between an HBO show and a Max show," he said. "The idea of using Warner Bros. IP as a delineation for Max felt right. At least that gives you a clear lane."

The Chief Content Officier continued, 'But as we started producing those shows, we were using the same methods, the same kind of thinking, as how we would approach HBO shows. In a lot of cases, the same talent that has worked on HBO shows."

It appears to be a U-turn from Casey's previous approach to Max, where he directed tentpole projects to the streaming way.

"What we ended up with is shows at this scope and scale that look great, and great narratives and talent we've worked with," he noted.

"The idea of the delineation kind of started to feel unnecessary. Like, why are we doing this? Let's just call them what they are: HBO shows."

Expected to release in 2026, the Harry Potter TV show will "faithfully" adapt J.K. Rowling's hit book series.