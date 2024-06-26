 
Geo News

HBO boss shares big update about 'Harry Potter' TV show

HBO chief Casey Bloys says 'Harry Potter' TV series will see its home being changed

By
Web Desk

June 26, 2024

HBO boss shares big update about Harry Potter TV show
HBO boss shares big update about 'Harry Potter' TV show

Max was the home of the Harry Potter TV series, but in the latest update, the studio's head honcho, Casey Bloys, has shifted the show to the HBO banner.

The decision, the chiefs say, was taken to make a differentiate between the two platforms, though he added the show will stream on the streaming.

"We felt like we had to delineate between an HBO show and a Max show," he said. "The idea of using Warner Bros. IP as a delineation for Max felt right. At least that gives you a clear lane."

The Chief Content Officier continued, 'But as we started producing those shows, we were using the same methods, the same kind of thinking, as how we would approach HBO shows. In a lot of cases, the same talent that has worked on HBO shows."

It appears to be a U-turn from Casey's previous approach to Max, where he directed tentpole projects to the streaming way.

"What we ended up with is shows at this scope and scale that look great, and great narratives and talent we've worked with," he noted. 

"The idea of the delineation kind of started to feel unnecessary. Like, why are we doing this? Let's just call them what they are: HBO shows."

Expected to release in 2026, the Harry Potter TV show will "faithfully" adapt J.K. Rowling's hit book series.

‘The Notebook' director regrets revealing star cast unofficial fight
‘The Notebook' director regrets revealing star cast unofficial fight
Nicole Kidman marks her 18th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman marks her 18th wedding anniversary with Keith Urban
Joseph Quinn eyes fresh take on Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four'
Joseph Quinn eyes fresh take on Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four'
Celine Dion revels she 'could have died' amid SPS battle
Celine Dion revels she 'could have died' amid SPS battle
Jennifer Lopez enjoys with friends amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours: Source
Jennifer Lopez enjoys with friends amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours: Source
Jeremy Renner reveals his first moment after snowplow accident
Jeremy Renner reveals his first moment after snowplow accident
Griff thanks Taylor Swift for Eras Tour opportunity with sweet BTS moments
Griff thanks Taylor Swift for Eras Tour opportunity with sweet BTS moments
Here's how Kendrick will benefit from Drake diss track
Here's how Kendrick will benefit from Drake diss track
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny hold hands as they rekindle romance in Paris
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny hold hands as they rekindle romance in Paris
Billy Ray Cyrus hits back at Firerose's claims with shocking accusation
Billy Ray Cyrus hits back at Firerose's claims with shocking accusation
Kerry Katona shares rare details about crisis after nose job
Kerry Katona shares rare details about crisis after nose job
Travis Kelce picks Taylor Swift tracks with 'sentimental meaning'
Travis Kelce picks Taylor Swift tracks with 'sentimental meaning'