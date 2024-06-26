 
Jennifer Lopez turns to work amid family drama

Jennifer Lopez is in talks to produce a show for Netflix as she faces marriage woes

June 26, 2024

As Jennifer Lopez is navigating through her marriage woes, she has turned her attention to the new Netflix show that she is producing.

Based on Emily Henry's Happy Place, the streamer has optioned the novel to turn the story for a show titled Nuyorican by The Mother's actress production company, according to Deadline.

This comes on the heels of marriage trouble J.Lo and Ben Affleck was facing which leads to a divorce attorney to claim the pair have already parted ways and now they are hinting about the news to the public.

Jacqueline Newman, a managing partner at the matrimonial law firm Berkman Bottger Newman & Schein LLP, said, "It is not looking good for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck," noting, "It feels like they are trying to let the public down easy by dropping hints about the marriage ending but not yet officially announcing it."

"If it is, in fact, over, I would bet that the terms are already worked out and the papers are already signed," the lawyer's statement was quoted by Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

"The actual legal part of the divorce will be easy, as they undoubtedly have a tight prenuptial agreement, and it was a short-term marriage. It is the court to public opinion which will be the tougher divorce." 

