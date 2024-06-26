 
Howie Mandel hits the 'Gold' after mysterious disappearance at 'AGT'

Howie Mandel might have just found the performance at 'AGT' that stuck with him

June 26, 2024

Howie Mandel just surprised everyone on the latest episode of America’s Got Talent after his rather mysterious disappearance.

In the closing seconds of the show, the audience was delighted by a performance by a 17-year-old contestant, Zach, who was a dancer all the way from Sydney.

As he kicked off his performance, that featured him in all white dancing in front of a black curtain with the spotlight in him, things took an entertaining turn as many other hands popped out from behind.

With the curtains dropping and revealing almost 30 more dancers, all matching with Zach, entranced the viewers with their energetic choreography.

After receiving tremendous praise from all three judges, namely, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel was nowhere to be found to comment on the performance.

As the judges searched for him, the Deal or No Deal host revealed himself from under the table of the judges.

"Yeah, I thought everything you did was amazing, it was a surprise," he said before lifting a single hand to imitate the dance group's movements and hitting his Golden Buzzer.

