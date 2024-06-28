Prince Harry believed mum Diana 'wanted him to be sad': Here's Why

Prince Harry has shared harrowing details of his grief diagnosis after the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who sat with Scotty's Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott to discuss the impact of Princess Diana’s death on his mental health, admits he suppressed his emotions.

He said: "That’s what I was saying to (the children), if you suppress this for too long, you can’t suppress it forever, it’s not sustainable and it will eat away at you inside."

Harry added: "But realising that if I do talk about it, and I’m celebrating their life, then actually things become easier.

"As opposed to ‘I’m not going to talk about it and that’s the best form of coping’ – when in fact it’s not." He added: "You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need, to be sad for as long as possible, to prove to them that they're missed,” Harry noted.