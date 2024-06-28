 
Geo News

Prince Harry believed mum Diana 'wanted him to be sad': Here's Why

Prince Harry speaks about suppressing his grief after Princess Diana's death

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Prince Harry believed mum Diana wanted him to be sad: Heres Why
Prince Harry believed mum Diana 'wanted him to be sad': Here's Why

Prince Harry has shared harrowing details of his grief diagnosis after the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex, who sat with Scotty's Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott to discuss the impact of Princess Diana’s death on his mental health, admits he suppressed his emotions.

He said: "That’s what I was saying to (the children), if you suppress this for too long, you can’t suppress it forever, it’s not sustainable and it will eat away at you inside."

Harry added: "But realising that if I do talk about it, and I’m celebrating their life, then actually things become easier.

"As opposed to ‘I’m not going to talk about it and that’s the best form of coping’ – when in fact it’s not." He added: "You convince yourself that the person you’ve lost wants you, or you need, to be sad for as long as possible, to prove to them that they're missed,” Harry noted.

Tristan Thompson drools over ex Khloe Kardashian on her 40th birthday
Tristan Thompson drools over ex Khloe Kardashian on her 40th birthday
Ex-NFL player names Travis Kelce to be the most hardworking person
Ex-NFL player names Travis Kelce to be the most hardworking person
Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members in the family
Halle Berry welcomes two adorable members in the family
Princess Anne ‘struggling to slow down' amid memory loss
Princess Anne ‘struggling to slow down' amid memory loss
King Charles, Queen Camilla are ‘completely confident' as Japanese Emperor exits UK
King Charles, Queen Camilla are ‘completely confident' as Japanese Emperor exits UK
Kim Kardashian offended after Khloe passes comment on Chicago's hair
Kim Kardashian offended after Khloe passes comment on Chicago's hair
Lupita Nyong'o convinces Taylor Swift after others failed on deal
Lupita Nyong'o convinces Taylor Swift after others failed on deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'taxpayer' hell as UK returned discussed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in 'taxpayer' hell as UK returned discussed
Queen Camilla warns King Charles as Japanese Emperor returns to homeland
Queen Camilla warns King Charles as Japanese Emperor returns to homeland
Emma Stone reflects on favourite 'Poor Things' scene amid new movie release
Emma Stone reflects on favourite 'Poor Things' scene amid new movie release
Prince Harry ‘self protects' with ‘power rituals' over Diana death talk
Prince Harry ‘self protects' with ‘power rituals' over Diana death talk
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to Victoria Beckham 50th birthday sans Nicola Peltz