Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death

Prince Harry’s recent interview about Princess Diana “triggered” his emotions, according to a body language expert.

The Duke of Sussex recently sat down for a chat with Nikki Scott, the founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers, where he talked about his grieving process when his mother passed away.

"It's so easy as a kid to think or convince yourself ... .you convince yourself that the person you've lost wants you, or you need to be sad for as long as possible to prove to them that they are missed. But then there's this realization of, no, they must want me to be happy,” he said.

Harry also talked about how he always encourages his children to talk about their emotions - something he didn’t practice enough.

Judi James now tells Mirror that the Duke showed his vulnerable side in the interview.

“It's clear from Harry's body language here that his personal emotions are being triggered during this conversation about a child's grief at losing a parent,” she said.

Judi added, “He seems to use power rituals to imply a sense of confidence and authority, sitting back in his chair with his arms and legs splayed and later performing a steepled hand gesture that he holds up in front of his face in what looks like an attempt to self-protect rather than to mirror and lean in to show empathy and maybe make himself more vulnerable.”

"To further hint at the triggered emotions he also places a hand on his chest and smacks it with the other hand to signal personal identification," she spoke of Harry who was only 12 years old when Diana died.