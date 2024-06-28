Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set

Olivia Dean paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother at the Glastonbury Festival.

During her performance on the Pyramid Stage, Olivia wore a T-shirt featuring her grandmother's face as she dedicated her song Carmen to her, highlighting her journey to the UK at 18 and her bravery as an immigrant.

"She came to this country when she was 18, never been on a plane… she had my mum quite young, my mum had me and I’m a product of her bravery," Olivia said on stage.

The singer added, "So this song is for my granny, to the Windrush generation, for any immigrant, anyone’s who’s brave enough to move."

Visibly emotional, Dean wiped away tears before ending her set with the song Dive, reflecting on the beautiful day she added, "what a beautiful day."

On the other hand, later in the day, Dua Lipa is set to headline the festival, performing hits from her third studio album, Radical Optimism.

The festival will continue with Coldplay headlining on Saturday and American R&B singer SZA on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Country star Shania Twain will perform in the coveted Legends slot.