 
Geo News

Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set

Olivia Dean dedicated her song 'Carmen' to her grandmother at Glastonbury Festival

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

Olivia Dean honours her grannys bravery during Glastonbury set
Olivia Dean honours her granny's 'bravery' during Glastonbury set

Olivia Dean paid a heartfelt tribute to her grandmother at the Glastonbury Festival.

During her performance on the Pyramid Stage, Olivia wore a T-shirt featuring her grandmother's face as she dedicated her song Carmen to her, highlighting her journey to the UK at 18 and her bravery as an immigrant.

"She came to this country when she was 18, never been on a plane… she had my mum quite young, my mum had me and I’m a product of her bravery," Olivia said on stage.

The singer added, "So this song is for my granny, to the Windrush generation, for any immigrant, anyone’s who’s brave enough to move."

Visibly emotional, Dean wiped away tears before ending her set with the song Dive, reflecting on the beautiful day she added, "what a beautiful day."

On the other hand, later in the day, Dua Lipa is set to headline the festival, performing hits from her third studio album, Radical Optimism.

The festival will continue with Coldplay headlining on Saturday and American R&B singer SZA on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, Country star Shania Twain will perform in the coveted Legends slot.

Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Nicole Kidman reveals what 'she does not often do'
Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper
Taylor Swift earns high praise from Cyndi Lauper
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
Dua Lipa honors party loving parents ahead of Glastonbury headline set
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain video
'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer hints battle against iconic 'X-Men' villain
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Kevin Costner's unexpected 'Horizon' role offer left Luke Wilson speechless
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content