South Africa skipper Aiden Markram (second left) and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma seen with match presenters at the toss of T20 World Cup final in Kensington Oval Barbados on June 29, 2024. — Screengrab/ICC

BARBADOS: India have chosen to bat first against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final as the two unbeaten sides are ready to roar at the Kensington Oval Barbados.



It is expected to be an absolute cricket as both teams looking to end long waits for glory after weeks of thrilling matches and finest cricket in the shortest format.

More to follow...