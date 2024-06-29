Taylor Swift on path to 'break the big' news to fans in 2025

In a year full of happenings for Taylor Swift, the next year is set to be bigger as her new music is in the works, and the year next she is planning another tour.

Insiders say the Grammy winner is in no mood to take a long break and is working on her new music while eyeing the release in 2025.

On top of that, the Carolina hitmaker is also gearing up to hit the road again in 2026.

“Taylor is working on a new record which is due out in 2025 followed by a new tour in 2026,” a source shared.

“She is heavily inspired by all the new experiences she is having on the Eras tour and has been quietly writing songs backstage.”

Dismissing her reported competition with Carli XCX, the insiders say, “Contrary to what some say, she loves artists like Charli XCX so those who have heard some of the ideas say she is paying attention to what is hot right now and will use that as inspiration.”