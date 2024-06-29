Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20 after sailing India to World Cup victory

India´s Virat Kohli walks off the field after being dismissed by South Africa´s Marco Jansen during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 29, 2024.

Virat Kohli played his last T20 cricket match on Saturday, the star batter said while announcing his retirement from the shorter format after sailing India to World Cup victory.



"This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.

"Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high," he added.

South Africa, chasing the 177 target in the final, fell seven runs short of the target. The only players to put up a front against the Indian bowling attack were Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen who scored 39 off 31 and 52 off 27 respectively.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision, at first, did not seem right as Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav fell early on in the innings.

However, Kohli who couldn't perform in the entire T20 World Cup 2024, blasted an innings of 76 runs off 59 balls, helping India to reach a total of 176 at the loss of seven wickets.

Accepting the Player of the Match award, Kohli also confirmed that this was his last T20 World Cup and T20I match while representing India and he will now hang up his boots.

Kohli’s glorious T20I career began in 2010 and the veteran batter went on to represent India in 125 T20Is scoring 4,188 runs averaging 48.69.

For India, this is their second T20 World Cup title win. The country won their first T20 World Cup title in 2007 (the inaugural edition of the tournament) defeating Pakistan in the final.

This T20 World Cup 2024 also ends India’s drought of trophies as they last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.