T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi opens up on Virat Kohli's retirement

Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) interacts with India's Virat Kohli in this video released on August 25, 2022. — Screengrab via Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has reacted to Indian batter Virat Kohli's decision to retire from the T20 format which he announced after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa by seven runs on Saturday.

Kohli, who has been one of the leading run-scorers for India and has been a key asset to the Men in Blue in all three formats, bid farewell to the shortest format of the game after helping his side win their second T20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old scored 59-ball 76 and was instrumental in setting up the total of 177 which India defended.

"This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.

"Now or never, last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high," Kohli said while accepting the Player of the Match award.

— Instagram/ishaheenafridi10

His retirement also prompted a reaction from Shaheen as the duo have played several matches against each other featuring a healthy rivalry on the pitch.

"Memorable end to a remarkable T20I career [...] congratulations India on winning the T20 World Cup," Shaheen wrote on his Instagram account.

It is to be noted that Kohli was part of the team which lifted the U19 World Cup in 2008, the Cricket World Cup in 2011, the Champions Trophy in 2013 and now the T20 World Cup in 2024.

Kohli’s glorious T20I career began in 2010 and the veteran batter went on to represent India in 125 T20Is scoring 4,188 runs averaging 48.69.

— Instagram/ishaheenafridi10

Ironically, India won the U19 World Cup in 2008 by defeating South Africa, the same team they defeated in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.



Furthermore, Shaheen also congratulated Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who followed in his teammate's footsteps and also announced retiring from the T20 format.

The left-arm pacer also shares an on-pitch rivalry with Sharma and has dismissed him on multiple occasions.

For India, this is their second T20 World Cup title win. The country won their first T20 World Cup title in 2007 (the inaugural edition of the tournament) defeating Pakistan in the final.

This T20 World Cup 2024 also ends India’s drought of trophies as they last won an ICC trophy back in 2013 when they won the Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni.