Meghan Markle gets sweet advice related to Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together

June 30, 2024

Meghan Markle has received a sweet advice ahead of a high-profile award for Prince Harry next month.

The sweet advice has come from an entertainment expert who claims doing so could prove "beneficial" to Meghan’s overall public image.

Speaking to the Newsweek, Mark Boardman urged Meghan "It could be beneficial for the Duchess of Sussex to accompany Harry and to show solidarity."

He further said, "Given the positive context of the event, her presence would not only show her commitment to be at Harry's side, but also potentially shift some public focus towards their shared philanthropic efforts.

“From a media perspective, another red carpet photography opportunity would secure more press coverage for the Duchess of Sussex and potentially some interview snippets to promote her latest ventures."

Archie and Lilibet doting parents last attended a red carpet event together in January at the world premiere of the Bob Marley: One Love biopic in Jamaica.

Earlier, Harry confirmed on his and Meghan’s website “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service.”

