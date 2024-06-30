Tom Cruise turns to Coldplay after daughter Suri's latest snub

Tom Cruise continues to remain indifferent from daughter Suri’s recent snub.

The 61 year-old actor was seen enjoying a Coldplay concert at Glastonbury with his Mission Impossible co-star Simon Pegg where the band took to the Pyramid stage over the weekend and created history by becoming the first group ever to headline the music festival five times.

Tom was seen enjoying the gig from the VIP area where he was also seen talking with Gillian Anderson.

For the concert, he sported a black open collar shirt while Simon wore a white T-shirt with a navy jacket and a baseball cap.

Recently, Tom also made news after he spent his Friday with adopted son Connor as they flew around the London skies in a helicopter.

His outing comes after Suri snubbed him by dropping his surname on her high school graduation pamphlet as her name read as “Suri Noelle.”

In a bid to pay homage to her mom Katie Holmes, Suri added her middle name as “a sign of support.”