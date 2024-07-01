Samina Baig leads group of Pakistani, Italian mountaineers to summit K2

Pakistan's mountaineer Samina Baig speaks to Geo News. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

A team of Pakistani and foreigner mountaineers is on an expedition to summit the second highest peak of the world, 8,611 metres high K2.

The group includes four Pakistani and four Italian mountaineers and it is being accompanied by Geo News team.

Samina Baig, who is the first Pakistani woman to summit K2, is leading the group.

"It is a matter of great happiness for me that I am a part of this expedition and leading this expedition which is very important. I am especially happy that Pakistani women are a part of this as K2 is a dream of every climber," said Samina while speaking to Geo News.

One of the mountaineers said told Geo News she is very excited, adding that they will work as a team to summit K2.



The mountaineers travelled for eight hours for seven days to reach Concordia at an altitude of 14,409 feet.

Expressing their happiness as they get closer to their destination, the group danced and also welcomed Geo News team's by cutting a cake.

The mountaineers said that their arrival at the destination depend on the weather.