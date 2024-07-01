 
Geo News

Samina Baig leads group of Pakistani, Italian mountaineers to summit K2

Group includes four Pakistani, four Italian mountaineers and is being accompanied by Geo News team

By
Nisar Abbas

July 01, 2024

Pakistans mountaineer Samina Baig speaks to Geo News. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live
Pakistan's mountaineer Samina Baig speaks to Geo News. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live 

A team of Pakistani and foreigner mountaineers is on an expedition to summit the second highest peak of the world, 8,611 metres high K2. 

The group includes four Pakistani and four Italian mountaineers and it is being accompanied by Geo News team. 

Samina Baig, who is the first Pakistani woman to summit K2, is leading the group. 

"It is a matter of great happiness for me that I am a part of this expedition and leading this expedition which is very important. I am especially happy that Pakistani women are a part of this as K2 is a dream of every climber," said Samina while speaking to Geo News

One of the mountaineers said told Geo News she is very excited, adding that they will work as a team to summit K2. 

The mountaineers travelled for eight hours for seven days to reach Concordia at an altitude of 14,409 feet. 

Expressing their happiness as they get closer to their destination, the group danced and also welcomed Geo News team's by cutting a cake. 

The mountaineers said that their arrival at the destination depend on the weather. 

Suryakumar's match-winning catch stirs controversy after T20 World Cup victory video
Suryakumar's match-winning catch stirs controversy after T20 World Cup victory
After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also quits T20I
After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja also quits T20I
Ronaldo's ex-teammate defends his controversial reaction to substitution
Ronaldo's ex-teammate defends his controversial reaction to substitution
Virat Kohli: India's cricket icon with Midas touch
Virat Kohli: India's cricket icon with Midas touch
Anushka Sharma shares daughter's biggest concern over India's World Cup win
Anushka Sharma shares daughter's biggest concern over India's World Cup win
T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi opens up on Virat Kohli's retirement
T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen Afridi opens up on Virat Kohli's retirement
On Virat's footsteps: Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after WC win
On Virat's footsteps: Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after WC win
Hamza Khan emerges victorious at Asian Junior Squash Championship
Hamza Khan emerges victorious at Asian Junior Squash Championship