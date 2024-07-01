Princess Anne's royal duties in 'jeopardy' after horse riding accident

Princess Royal's return to royal duties remains uncertain as she recovers from injuries sustained in a horse riding accident at Gatcombe Park estate.



Anne was hospitalized for five nights with minor injuries and concussion, “consistent with being kicked or head-butted by a horse,” as per GB News.

Following the incident, she had to temporarily halt her duties to recover. But it is still not confirmed when the Princess Royal is expected to be back.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the incident, stating the King has been kept informed and the Royal Family is sending their well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

In their official statement, they said, "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."