Cancer-stricken role reminds Lupita Nyong'o of Chadwick Boseman

In A Quiet Place: Day One, Lupita Nyong'o plays a cancer-stricken character who is facing an alien invasion. Besides the acute danger, the actress says the role reminded her of late co-star Chadwick Boseman.



She said it was "scary to have to go there" in a role where her character "is really facing their mortality, even before this apocalypse takes place, and whose life is slipping between her fingers."

"That was daunting to have to go there, psychologically and emotionally," the Black Panther star noted.

His death, Lupita says, gave an extra emotional layer to the character she was playing.

"In the end, it was actually very therapeutic because I had just experienced not too many years ago the death of Chadwick Boseman, which shook me to my core," she told People. "I definitely was thinking about that a lot."

The Oscar winner continued, "What I came to realize is that it's really important to be reminded of our mortality, because then we live life just a little more intentionally."

Adding, "When we think we have all the time in the world, we can really take people for granted and experiences for granted."

Chadwick died of colon cancer in August 2020 after keeping his ailment and battle against it private.