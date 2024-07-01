Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez begin selling more belongings amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2022

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly selling the artwork from their $60 million California mansion amid marriage troubles.

This comes after the reports that the duo have put the mansion itself on the market to be sold off. Affleck was recently spotted moving his stuff out of the mansion, with the actor already living in a rental property nearby his ex Jennifer Garner’s home.

Per Radar Online, collectors purchased “art and some pieces” that were “newly on sale” from the Hollywood couple’s home.

The Triple Frontier star is said to be getting support from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid marriage troubles with J. Lo. Sources claim the Elektra actress comes and goes to Affleck’s apartment as she pleases since he has shared the security code with her.

They also claim that she cooks in his kitchen and keeps some of her belongings in his home so she can stay over if need be. Garner is reportedly acting out of concern that the father of her children could return to drug abuse amid his difficult times.

Another source previously claimed that “Ben never liked the house,” as “It’s too far away from his kids.”

Jennifer Lopez, who reportedly tried her best to get Ben Affleck move back and patch things up, is said to have given up on now.

A source said: “She's very clear she's given up hoping for a miracle. She's said it didn't work out but not going to miss his bad habits like his chain smoking and his junk food binges.”