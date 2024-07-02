Jamie Foxx reveals 'shocking' details of 2023's medical emergency

Jamie Foxx has finally revealed what led to his mysterious hospitalisation in April 2023.



Addressing a group of people in downtown Pheonix, the 56-year-old star said that his health scare began with a "bad headache" and then he woke up nearly three weeks later with no memory.

“I asked my boy for an Advil,” the Oscar-winning actor said before snapping his fingers.

He further shared, “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything. So they told me — I’m in Atlanta — so they told me my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. … They gave me a cortisone shot.”

The Bruial star added that his doctor eventually told him that “something’s going on up there,” pointing to his head.

Foxx’s hospitalisation was announced by his daughter, Corrine, via an Instagram post shared in April last year.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corrine wrote at that time.

“Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” she added.