Cristiano Ronaldo set to bid farewell to Euros after ongoing tournament

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between against Slovenia at the Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt am Main, Germany on July 1, 2024. — AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has recently confirmed that the ongoing Euro 2024 in Germany will be the final edition of the tournament he participates in during his playing career.

The 39-year-old Al Nassr striker is currently competing in his record sixth edition of the European Championship.

He will be 43 years old when the next edition of the Euros takes place in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in 2028, CGTN reported.

Ronaldo told Portuguese broadcaster RTP: "Without a doubt it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is. But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion.

"It's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star has made 211 appearances for his native Portugal since his debut in 2003 and has scored 130 goals for the team, leading them to win the European title in 2016.

Earlier this week, Portugal beat Slovenia in a penalty shootout in their round of 16 game at Euro 2024.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner missed a game-winning penalty in the second half of extra time, but converted his side's first attempt in the shootout.

Ronaldo said: "It's football; those who fail are those who try, too. I will always do my best for this shirt, whether I fail or not. As you saw, I missed the penalty, but I wanted to be the first to score [on the penalty shootout] because you have to take responsibility when the team has to.

"You can't be afraid, I've never been afraid to face things head on, sometimes I get it right, sometimes I don't, but giving up is something you'll never hear from my name."

Ronaldo also said that, after getting "a boost of energy" by beating Slovenia, he and his team are preparing to go to war against "favourites" France in the "difficult" quarterfinals on Friday.