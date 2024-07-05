Will King Charles make Zara Tindall a princess? Experts weigh in

Rumors suggest King Charles will honor Zara Tindall with a princess title

Rumors of King Charles bestowing the princess title on Zara Tindall are rampant now-a-days, and experts have weighed in on if that’s likely.

Princess Anne refused the titles of prince and princess for her children Peter and Zara when Queen Elizabeth II offered them during their childhood.

Now, rumors suggest that King Charles could bestow that title on Zara as she plays her role in the monarchy.

However, Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden says that’s “unlikely.”

“We all love Zara and we've seen her quite a lot,” he said on the Palace Confidential podcast.

“We saw her at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party supporting her cousin Prince William and it’s something that would be popular. Her and Mike Tindall are very popular members of the royal family but I think it is very unlikely to happen,” he added.

“She’s very busy, has lots of business and it would be awkward,” he noted.

“It won’t happen. I mean she has obviously a very full life as a you know professional equestrian with a lot of sport sponsorships,” Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English said, agreeing with Richard.

“There’s not actually a carved out role for her financially, you’d then have to create a role, would the King have to support her financially? Personally, I suspect he would if he did that,” she argued.