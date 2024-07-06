Meghan Markle reaches out to Kate Middleton for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has reportedly reached out to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to make her husband Prince Harry happy amid their rift rumours.



According to a report by the In Touch Weekly, life outside the palace has been rough-going for Prince Harry — especially without his father King Charles financial support.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working royals back in 2020.

Prince Harry did not know anything about living in the real world, how to run a large household and cost of upkeep, pay for staff and security, or how to start a business, the insider said and added “As a royal, everything had been done for him.”

“At least Meghan knew what it meant to work and struggle, and she had connections in Hollywood,” says the source.

Now, according to claims Archie and Lilibet doting father is ready to move on from the feud.

The insider disclosed, worried about her husband Prince Harry, Meghan has secretly been reaching out to Kate, and begging for help.

“She wants to make peace with Kate. She doesn’t want any bad blood between them,” the source told the outlet.

Despite criticism on the royal family, Meghan wants a truce. “Meghan’s friends say she regrets how things went down and she never meant any harm to Kate.

“Though she must realize she could’ve done things differently.”