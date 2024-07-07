Hailey Bieber updates fans on her pregnancy

Hailey Bieber shares a cute snap of her baby bump

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber recently shared a sweet snap of her growing baby bump, after the couple made the announcement that they are expecting their first child.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple revealed the news back in May with a video and series of cute photos, which showcased Hailey Bieber’s baby bump. In that picture, Hailey donned a vintage white lace dress with a veil while Justin went for a casual look.

As the Rhode Beauty founder is keen to share precious moments with her followers, Hailey posted a selfie on Instagram showing off her cute baby bump, amid reports that she's still overjoyed at the prospect of becoming a mother.

In regards to the photo, Hailey can be seen striking a pose in a bright red T-shirt and blue dungarees. Sporting a fresh and glowing makeup look, she has her hair tied back.

According to US Weekly, a source claimed, "Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy."

Furthermore, the source revealed that Justin has been "so affectionate and loving" since he came to know that he’s becoming a father. It has also been reported by the source that Justin and Hailey’s relationship is going "stronger than ever" despite their rollercoaster romance.