Prince William 'angst' and 'anticipation' as England wins against Switzerland in Euros

Prince William was elated as he attended the England’s quarter final clash against Switzerland for Euros.

The Prince of Wales, who was in Düsseldorf this evening, was spotted with smiles of anticipation according to a body language expert.

Royal expert Judi James told the Mirror: “There were some moments before the game started some of the angst and frustration of the England team’s last few games seemed reflected in William’s facial expression, with some lip-pursing, clenched teeth and a furrow-browed frown.

She added: “As he got chatting to the officials around him he appeared to revert to a more chirpy non-verbal banter mode, curling his hands into fists to mime what looked like a driving gesture or leaning to talk to someone behind him with a very impish facial expression.”

This comes as England wins the match and enters Euros semifinals.