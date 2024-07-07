Queen Elizabeth II thrown into 'crisis' by THIS female Royal member 

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth II back in 2020

July 07, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family gave Queen Elizabeth II one of the greatest shocks of her life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who decided to step down as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to California alongside son Archie, brought upon a major crisis in the system.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: “Well, 50 years doesn’t take in the abdication, so I suppose the death of Diana in 1997 was the big crisis point.

“But, at the risk of being controversial, will the arrival of Meghan Markle prove to be a bigger one in the long run? Who knows.”

He noted how the Sussexes’ new life in California was a “huge crisis in the Royal Family”.

Hugo said: “I think it’s quite interesting all that because I was in Windsor the day they got married and the popularity and good will towards them was enormous.

“I don’t think it was the press, she succeeded in evading that very, very quickly.

“What I find unforgivable, is the stress she put on the late Queen in the last couple of years of her life.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

