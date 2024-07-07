 
Meghan Markle threatened and under siege

Meghan Markle is reportedly facing a large amount of pressure and fears being taken under seige

July 07, 2024

Meghan Markle feels overwhelmingly ‘under siege’ with the things going on around her.

Comments about the state of the Sussexes future has been brought to light by royal author and commentator Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that chat he touched on the sentiments going on Montecito and admitted that Meghan feels overwhelming “under siege” at this time.

For those unversed, this comes given the fact that, “With news that the couple’s Netflix contract may be under threat, along with the mockery that greeted the launch of her online brand, Meghan feels very much under siege.”

“She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized,” as well.

It is pertinent to mention that at this time the couple have faced a slew of allegations, many of whom reference their treatment of Queen Elizabeth, and Megxit overall.

Before concluding the expert also added, “Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her – she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work.”

