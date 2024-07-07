Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make first move towards getting married

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly making progress towards getting hitched

Taylor Swift doesn’t want to waste a lot more time when it comes to getting a proposal from her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Swift and Kelce have been dating for a year now and seem serious, supporting each other at Eras Tour concerts and NFL matches. An insider now says the duo are discussing marriage since the singer wants to make sure they’re on the same page.

“Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn't want to waste more time, so she needs to make sure they're on the same page about getting married," a tipster told Radar Online.

The Lavender Haze hitmaker has reportedly learned from her last long relationship, which was with Joe Alwyn. The Grammy winner was with the Kinds of Kindness actor for over six years and never got a proposal from him.

“Taylor changed so many things to accommodate Joe — she moved to London and agreed to reel in her outgoing personality because he was more of a homebody," the mole revealed.

"They'd spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come. But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet and she had to walk away," they noted.

Explaining Taylor Swift’s expectations of a proposal from Travis Kelce, the tipster added: “She's not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he's as serious as she is when it comes to marriage.”