 
Geo News

Kate Middleton summer holidays in tethers as Royal Family plans traditional retreat

Kate Middleton and Prince William summer plans quashed amid cancer diagnosis

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Kate Middleton summer holidays in tethers as Royal Family plans retreat
Kate Middleton summer holidays in tethers as Royal Family plans retreat

Kate Middleton summer plans have met with uncertainty amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for her ailment, might not join King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Ex-BBC Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: "It's been one heck of a year for the Royal Family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future".

Bond adds: "Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral."

"If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength. She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she's been through," they note.

'Password' sharing helps Kylie Jenner feel secure with Timothee Chalamet?
'Password' sharing helps Kylie Jenner feel secure with Timothee Chalamet?
'Barbie' star Margot Robbie expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley
'Barbie' star Margot Robbie expecting her first child with Tom Ackerley
Dancing With The Stars judge Helen Richey makes grand return
Dancing With The Stars judge Helen Richey makes grand return
'Imagine Dragons' star Dan Reynolds explains his 'complicated religion'
'Imagine Dragons' star Dan Reynolds explains his 'complicated religion'
BLACKPINK's Rosé celebrates Lisa's solo comeback in unique way
BLACKPINK's Rosé celebrates Lisa's solo comeback in unique way
Travis Barker reveals what makes him proud of son Landon Barker
Travis Barker reveals what makes him proud of son Landon Barker
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at British Grand Prix ahead of F1 movie
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon turn heads at British Grand Prix ahead of F1 movie
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez called off the divorce decision?