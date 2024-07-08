Paris Hilton brings daughter to city she's named after

Paris Hilton has shared a the exciting news of bringing her daughter, London, to her namesake city for the first time.

The 43-year-old hotel-heiress-turned-DJ took to social media and shared a heart-melting video of herself who can be seen kissing her eight-month-old daughter, London Hilton Reum.

"London is in London!" Paris wrote.

“So in love with my little princess! Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true!”, Hilton added in the caption.

The House of Wax actress continued, “I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL.”



Last Thursday, the This Is Paris star shared a similar video of herself covering her 17-month-old son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in kisses while aboard her private 'Sliv Air' jet.

Hilton and her husband of two years, Carter Reum, welcomed both of their babies via surrogate.

She originally began dating the 43-year-old in 2020, but they had technically known each other for 15 years before that.