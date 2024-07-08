 
Geo News

Paris Hilton brings daughter to city she's named after

Paris Hilton shared a similar video of herself cuddling her 17-month-old son Phoenix last week

By
Web Desk

July 08, 2024

Paris Hilton brings daughter to city shes named after
Paris Hilton brings daughter to city she's named after

Paris Hilton has shared a the exciting news of bringing her daughter, London, to her namesake city for the first time.

The 43-year-old hotel-heiress-turned-DJ took to social media and shared a heart-melting video of herself who can be seen kissing her eight-month-old daughter, London Hilton Reum. 

"London is in London!" Paris wrote.

“So in love with my little princess! Bringing her to the city she's named after for the first time is a dream come true!”, Hilton added in the caption.

The House of Wax actress continued, “I've spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London named after my favorite city in the world! Can't wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL.”

Last Thursday, the This Is Paris star shared a similar video of herself covering her 17-month-old son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in kisses while aboard her private 'Sliv Air' jet.

Hilton and her husband of two years, Carter Reum, welcomed both of their babies via surrogate. 

She originally began dating the 43-year-old in 2020, but they had technically known each other for 15 years before that.

Margot Robbie gets ‘frustrated' over questions about having baby: ‘Don't presume'
Margot Robbie gets ‘frustrated' over questions about having baby: ‘Don't presume'
Margot Robbie ‘most fun ever' marriage with husband Tom Ackerley
Margot Robbie ‘most fun ever' marriage with husband Tom Ackerley
Meghan Markle wants King Charles to sell her jams, says expert
Meghan Markle wants King Charles to sell her jams, says expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'boring' people with 'self service' publicity
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'boring' people with 'self service' publicity
Prince Harry picking up sports hero award is 'uncomfortable' for Royal brand
Prince Harry picking up sports hero award is 'uncomfortable' for Royal brand
Kate Middleton summer holidays in tethers as Royal Family plans traditional retreat
Kate Middleton summer holidays in tethers as Royal Family plans traditional retreat
Prince William mapping Princess Charlotte future for slimmed down monarchy
Prince William mapping Princess Charlotte future for slimmed down monarchy
Princess Diana 'trauma' after King Charles gave 'strange' answer to love
Princess Diana 'trauma' after King Charles gave 'strange' answer to love