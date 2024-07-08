Check out these 5 upcoming South Korean movies

The South Korean entertainment industry is ready to release number of films, including multiple genres.

During the first of this year, the audience got to witness films like Exhuma, a horror film starring Kim-Go-Eun and Song Joong-Ki starrer My Name Is Low Kiwan.

From Revolver to Pretty Crazy, here's a list upcoming South Korean movies releasing in 2024:

Project Silence



Project Silence is a thriller starring the late Lee Sun-Kyun, Ju Ji-Hoon, and Kim Hee-Won. It tells the story of survivors trapped on a collapsing bridge. Due to a dense fog, cars have crashed and piled up on top of each other.

Amid the silent cries, the survivors encounter a mysterious beast. Distributed by CJ ENM, the movie’s director is Kim Tae-Gon.

Project Silence was first premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023. The film will now be released on July 12, 2024.



Pilot

Starring Cho Jung-Seok, the film revolves around Han Jung-Woo (played by Seok) who is a star pilot, but he somehow loses his job.

To get a new job as a pilot, he disguises himself as a woman and uses his sister’s name Han Jung-Mi (played by Han Sun-Hwa).The story gets interesting when he finally gets hired as a pilot, but as a woman.



The comedy film is set to release on July 31, 2024.

Pretty Crazy

Starring a stellar cast like Im Yoon-ah and Ahn Bo-hyun, Pretty Crazy tells the story of a woman from downstairs having an unimaginable secret, meeting the man from upstairs at 2 a.m., and having an extraordinary date, when everyone else in the building is asleep. The film is scheduled to be released on October 2024.

Revolver

Starring JI-Chang-Wook, the film revolves around Soo Young, a police detective who went to prison for someone else, is surprised when a mysterious woman named Yoon Sun arrives to collect her on her day of release.

Soo Young uncovers that the man behind it all is Andy and embarks on a relentless pursuit. The film is slated to release on August 7, 2024.



Victory



Victory is a teen movie about two cheerleaders, Pil Sun (played by Lee Hye-Ri) and Mi Na (played by Park Se-Wan).

In the small village of Geoge in South Korea, the two best friends dream of having a cheerleading team.

They join their school’s club, Millennium Girls, where they meet a transfer student named Se Hyun (Jo Aram) and this is where the story gets a twist. The film will be released on August 14, 2024.