Will Simon Cowell save UK music with next Zayn Malik?

Simon Cowell is on a mission to find next Zayn Malik.

In an interview with BBC, Cowell expressed his concern over the decline in UK artists breaking into the global music scene.

"For whatever reason, in the last 10 years or 12 years, there hasn't been one [boyband] from the UK which is crazy," Cowell said.

The X Factor judge believes that forming boybands could be a strategic move to boost their international presence.

Cowell highlighted the impact of group dynamics in propelling solo aspirations, citing Zayn’s journey as a prime example.

Zayn Malik, who initially rose to fame as a member of One Direction before pursuing a successful solo career, serves as Cowell's benchmark for solo success following a group stint.

"I've always said to young people if you can get your mates together and form a band, it will give you a better shot," the Britain’s Got Talent judge said, "Rather than just posting your own stuff. As a solo artist online, the market is so crowded right now."

To find fresh talent, Cowell has reportedly launched auditions across major UK cities, including Liverpool, Dublin, and London, with plans to feature the search on a Netflix show.