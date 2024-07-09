 
Joey King owned everything with Zac Efron's face as a kid

Joey King revealed her childhood obsession with 'A Family Affair' co-star Zac Efron

July 09, 2024

Joey King opened up about her childhood obsession with A Family Affair co-star Zac Efron.

"I love him. I grew up with his face on everything I owned," Joey shared during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy lightheartedly asked if the Kissing Booth actress ever had "Zac Efron lunchbox or something?"

Joey chimed in, "Did I have ... among everything else!"

"All the merch that I could get my hands on and I was one of those kids, I was like, ‘Mom, the movie is going to be on at 8/7 Central. I don’t know what that means but I have to be home to watch,'" she added.

The actress revealed she had Zac's "face on everything," adding, "I was such a fan and he was so, so fantastic."

Recalling her experience working alongside Zac on the film, Joey revealed she would sing iconic track Scream from High School Musical in which Efron starred.

"He would sing along with me and that was so great," she said, adding, "And he was also, again, so fit. He helped teach me about my protein intake. He’s very helpful with the wellness tips."

