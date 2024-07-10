Prince Harry receives scathing advice from ex army man over ESPY Awards

Prince Harry’s Pat Tillman award controversy sparked serious comments from a retired army man.

The Duke of Sussex is slated to receive the accolade named after a late war hero who left his NFL sporting career to serve his country in Afghanistan after 9/11.

Last month, ESPN announced they will be honoring Harry at the ESPY Awards on July 11, in Los Angeles.

However, the nomination sparked major backlash, including controversial remarks from Pat’s mother Mary Tilman.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” she told Mail.

Advising Harry to give up the award, former Royal Navy chief Admiral Lord Alan West tells the outlet, “He ought to think very hard and long about accepting awards for things like being an exceptional pilot and being exceptionally brave. Some of the blame must lie with ESPN. They like picking him because it gives them immense publicity. But this is rather bad publicity for Harry."

"It doesn't travel well with people in the military. And when the mother of the man who died doesn't want him to get this award, he should think about that. My advice to him is to sit back and not accept any awards at the moment. They are going his way because has such a high profile and people want to take advantage of that,” he added.