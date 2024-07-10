Kim Kardashian ‘top contender' for game show hosting gig

Kim Kardashian may soon become a game show host

Kim Kardashian may become a reality TV host alongside pal Ryan Seacrest if things go her way.

When Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak retired, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest took over the hosting duties alongside Vanna White.

However, Ryan and Vanna are said to be at odds due to their different visions for the show. Vanna’s decades-long experience of hosting the show with Pat also makes it hard for her to find a rhythm with the new host.

Now, insiders claim that Wheel of Fortune executives have put together a list of candidates for the hosting gig if Vanna decides to leave the show, with Kim Kardashian’s name topping the list.

“They’ve compiled a list of folks to replace Vanna, and Kim Kardashian is at the top,” the tipster told Life & Style. “Kim is a very close friend of Ryan’s and would bring a whole new audience.”

“Ryan wants to make the show younger and sexier. He’s responsible for the Kardashian reality show and believes in that family more than anyone!,” they added.

The tipster noted that “no formal offer has materialized, people close to Kim indicate it’s something she would seriously consider.”