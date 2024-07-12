Prince Harry facing the end of his era with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just been urged to work extra hard to escape this ‘flop era’ he’s found himself in because anger in America “speaks volumes” about “how badly his brand is faring in his new home.”

Comments against Prince Harry for his military stint and connections to anti-royal propaganda has been referenced by Arwa Mahdawi.

She weighed in on things during one of her pieces for The Guardian.

It details the extent of the brewing anti-Sussex feelings and claims, “Harry has no end of haters in the UK; almost anything he does is bound to be criticised by sections of the British press.”

“But the fact his award nomination is getting so much backlash from Americans speaks volumes about how badly his brand is faring in his new home.”

“The novelty of the newlyfleds, it seems, has worn off; America is growing tired of the Sussexes.”

To make matters worse, source close to The Telegraph have reported that that criticism relating to Prince Harry’s military past has been more of a difficult pill to swallow.

Before signing off from the conversation the expert even slipped in a sly jibe against both the Sussexes by making an inference to Meghan’s incoming Rose wine, and the possibility that Prince Harry “wash” this pill down with it.