Shaheen may face disciplinary action over alleged non-cooperative attitude

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi in reacts during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 match between against Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, US. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ace Shaheen Shah Afridi's alleged non-cooperative attitude during the T20 World Cup 2024 may potentially cost him a chance to play in the two-match series against Bangladesh, The News reported.



After garnering significant attention for allegedly misbehaving during the World Cup, Afridi is likely to be disciplined which may lead to his possible exclusion from the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh.



The national selection committee, which consists of coaches Mohammad Yousaf and Asad Shafiq, along with the support staff, is awaiting the final decision on Afridi's involvement in the series due to his uncooperative behaviour.

His heated altercation with Yousaf during a practice session and his failure to engage in team discussions before crucial matches in the World Cup have also been highlighted by team managers.

Though Shaheen apologised to Yousaf, the incident was mentioned in reports submitted by the team officials with Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.



One of the coaching staff members tried to play down the controversy erupting from reports, saying that it was just a routine affair, The News reported.

"We have to mention all what had happened during the World Cup campaign. It is up to the PCB chairman to decide on the matter," he said.

Though one official is not in favour of dropping ace striker from the series, the majority believes that an accountability should be introduced to avoid such cases in future.

"Iwill rather suggest revoking Shaheen’s NOC for foreign leagues. His demotion from A category contract is also an option available to the PCB. However, the chairman has the final authority to decide on the matter. He has the power to even pardon the fast bowler."

The national cricket camp for the short two-match series will start in Islamabad from August 6 where red-ball coach Jason Gillespie will supervise the training.

The red-ball head coach is to return after staying with the Men in Green during early part of the Australian tour to supervise the camp in Islamabad.

During media talk in Karachi on Thursday, Gillespie confirmed that a few members of the national team are knocking at the door of Test cricket.

"I hope that there are a few who could be seen playing for Pakistan in near future. They are so talented and eager to play at the highest level," he said.