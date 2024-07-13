Matt Damon joins Ben Affleck in crime film to keep him busy amid J.Lo split

Ben Affleck have friends by his side amid ongoing marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.



Sources recently told Life & Style Magazine that Matt Damon, a lifelong pal of Affleck is there to keep the actor "out of trouble."

Since Lopez and Affleck have been living separately for quite a time now, insiders shared that, "Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble."

They added, "the last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option."

Affleck have faced issues with alcohol addiction in past, most recently he entered rehab in 2018. The ongoing marital issues with the Atlas actress have left his friends concerned about relapse.

Previously, Affleck had ex-wife Jennifer Garner's support as source added that the actress has "always been a calming influence on Ben. Which is why Matt’s pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids."

On the other hand, insiders also revealed that Damon will do "anything to keep him [Ben Affleck] from having idle time on his hands" such as co-starring with him in a new crime thriller RIP.