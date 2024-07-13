 
Geo News

Matt Damon joins Ben Affleck in crime film to keep him busy amid J.Lo split

Ben Affleck has the support of friends during challenging times with Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

July 13, 2024

Matt Damon joins Ben Affleck in crime film to keep him busy amid J.Lo split

Ben Affleck have friends by his side amid ongoing marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

Sources recently told Life & Style Magazine that Matt Damon, a lifelong pal of Affleck is there to keep the actor "out of trouble."

Since Lopez and Affleck have been living separately for quite a time now, insiders shared that, "Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble."

They added, "the last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option."

Affleck have faced issues with alcohol addiction in past, most recently he entered rehab in 2018. The ongoing marital issues with the Atlas actress have left his friends concerned about relapse.

Previously, Affleck had ex-wife Jennifer Garner's support as source added that the actress has "always been a calming influence on Ben. Which is why Matt’s pushing Ben to stay super close to her and their three kids."

On the other hand, insiders also revealed that Damon will do "anything to keep him [Ben Affleck] from having idle time on his hands" such as co-starring with him in a new crime thriller RIP.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘background noise' over ‘cheap shots'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘background noise' over ‘cheap shots'
Prince Harry receives sad news as he goes through tough time
Prince Harry receives sad news as he goes through tough time
Kate Middleton finally returns to royal duties amid cancer battle video
Kate Middleton finally returns to royal duties amid cancer battle
Matthew Perry case: Police plans to charge suspects
Matthew Perry case: Police plans to charge suspects
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh starrer ‘We Live in Time' gets release date
Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh starrer ‘We Live in Time' gets release date
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Prince Harry haters amid award backlash video
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Prince Harry haters amid award backlash
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue joint statement
Kate Middleton, Prince William issue joint statement
Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence amid claims she is distancing from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Princess Eugenie finally breaks silence amid claims she is distancing from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry