Jennifer Lopez "horrified" over Ben Affleck's silent exit from LA mansion: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going through supposed marital issues and it has been reported that Jennifer Lopez was left “horrified” when she discovered that Ben cleared out his belongings from their shared abode.

The 54-year-old superstar, who recently took a solo trip to Europe, returned to find out that her husband has emptied their lavish $60million 30-bedroom LA mansion.

According to Mirror US, an insider revealed to Heat Magazine that Affleck had been staying in a rental for the past few months and the source disclosed, “Jen was horrified when she came back and found out Ben had packed everything up while she was gone.”

It is pertinent to mention that after coming back from her European getaway, Mirror US reported that Jennifer was apparently eager to have a friendly chat with Ben about their situation.

However, the actress encountered a spark reality that he had already taken his belongings out in a move, which Mirror US described as, “very cold, like a military operation.”

As far as Jennifer is concerned, according to Mirror US, she hoped for a “collaborative approach to dividing their belongings.”

Earlier this year, less than two years since the pair tied the knot, sources claimed that the couple’s relationship is not in the best place at the moment. Speculations arose as the couple spent the Fourth Of July weekend separately.