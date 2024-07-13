‘Stubborn' Prince William ready to take ‘tough stand' on Harry, Andrew

Prince William is reportedly stepping into his late grandfather Prince Philip’s role as the family’s new “enforcer.”



A source recently told the Daily Beast: "There is a sense that William has stepped into the Prince Philip role.”

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond says William’s strong character and position as the heir to the throne makes his word matter.

"William has always been a strong character," she told OK!.

"I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute. He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision,” she shared.

Jennie noted that William can take a strong stand against Prince Harry and Prince Andrew: “Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including Andrew and Harry.”

"Whether he is the ‘new enforcer' I am not so sure. But he is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway," she added.