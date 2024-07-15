Argentina beat Colombia to win second consecutive Copa America title

Argentina's Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning Copa America 2024 after defeating Colombia in the final at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, US in this image released on July 15, 2024. — Reuters

Defending champions Argentina won a record 16th Copa America title by beating Colombia 1-0, thanks to a late extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martinez after an end-to-end contest at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Inter Milan striker Martinez, the tournament's leading goalscorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute, Reuters reported.

Argentina's latest title comes on the back of their triumphs at the 2022 World Cup and 2021 Copa America, and gives eight-times Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi the perfect sendoff in what is likely his last international tournament.

The game was delayed by more than an hour after thousands of unruly fans without tickets, breaching security gates two hours before the game.

With this win, Argentina marks its third major international crown they earned in a three-year span, after winning the Qatar World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America title in 2021.

Argentina’s best player, Messi, 37, suffered a knee injury in the 64th minute of the game when he tried to run but fell to the pitch, and immediately signaled for trainers.

Messi’s right cleat and captain band was removed, and he slowly limped to the Argentine bench before bursting into tears.

His right foot was visibly swollen after sustaining an ankle injury.

Colombia was unable to extend its 28-game unbeaten streak. They've lost their last two matches against Argentina.