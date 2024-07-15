Prince Harry has had the wind taken out of his sails

Experts warn Prince Harry is standing without any wind under his sails, now that the US has started to petition against his Pat Tillman award nomination.



Comments of this nature have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on these things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she addressed the public backlash Prince Harry faced as a result of his Pat Tillman award acceptance and referenced claims by a source that told The Telegraph, “The controversy whipped up over the [award]” and “took the wind out of [Harry’s] sails,” in the process.

All in all, Ms Elser believes, “What probably sounded like a nice easy, peasy reputationally slam dunk – a shiny bit of gold! – when it was pitched to Harry has instead become an embarrassingly public reminder of the Sussexes’ struggle to conquer the new world.”

“Of the possibility of an amended, longer and new Spare, beyond the help Harry could do buckaroo and branding-wise, there is the question of, what else is he currently doing to fill the hours between his morning and afternoon matcha?”

On one hand, “The Invictus Games has a whole board and a CEO, Meghan is off building her jam empire and has just shot her own TV show about the joys of entertaining or some such Martha.”

“Stewart-ish offering celebrating the joys of cloth napkins, and even the duke’s polo series doesn’t require him to be on camera.”

Before concluding she also pointed out the possibility of “July 4th is US Independence Day but January 10th, the Spare publication date, was really Harry’s, the day he officially declared himself free of the palace yoke and explained himself to the world. So, duh-DUH, duh-DUH, duh-DUH,” just when Charles though “it might be safe to dip a toe back into the frigid waters off of the Castle of Mey …” she added before signing off.