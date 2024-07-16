 
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti spend romantic weekend in L.A

The 'Titanic' star has been dating Vittoria since August 2023

July 16, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti are getting more closer as they spend a romantic weekend together.

During the Rolling Stones concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the lovebirds were spotted enjoying the concert and the following day on Sunday night the couple was captured having a dinner date.

An eyewitness told DailyMail.com, “Leo and Vittoria seemed more in love than ever at the gig.”

The source went on to say, “They kept a low profile at first with Leo inconspicuous in a cap and dark clothing, but once they got to the front they started to let loose."

“They shared an alcoholic beverage together, were whispering in each other's ears, and never left each other's side - they seem as though they are on cloud nine,” the eyewitness added.

“Everyone kept trying to talk to both of them, but they wouldn't leave one another. They were giggling, showing public displays of affection and just loving their night out as a couple,” the insider concluded.

The news comes a few days after Vittoria shot an ad with Theo James for Dolce & Gabanna in Capri, Italy.

For those unversed, Leo began dating his much younger partner in August 2023 after reportedly dating Gigi Hadid.

