Taylor Swift's pal Gracie Abrams announces tour plans

Taylor Swift's good friend Gracie Abrams set to perform around UK & Europe

Gracie Abrams, who is good friends with Taylor Swift announced that she is set to hit the road around the UK and Europe for her The Secret Of Us tour.

The Grammy-nominated singer is set to take to the stage in an 18-date run.

According to Daily Mail, Gracie will be performing in Madrid on February 9, before heading to other European cities including Lisbon, Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg.

It is pertinent to mention that according to the earlier publication, the star will be performing in UK cities, Nottingham, London, Manchester, Cardiff and Dublin before wrapping in Glasgow.

Daily Mail also reported that fans who pre-ordered the new album on her official store will get the chance to buy tickets during a presale that begins on July 17 at 10am.

In regards to tickets, general ticket sale will later be announced on July 19 at 10am.

The European dates follow Gracie's sold-out North American dates, which will kick off on September 5 in Portland, OR.

As per the reports by Manchester Evening News, due to high demand for her North American leg, Gracie added five extra dates to her tour in New York City and Los Angeles.



Following her North American dates of The Secret of Us Tour, Gracie will rejoin Taylor on the Eras Tour as direct support for the second North American leg.

As per Daily Mail, last year, Gracie joined Taylor for over 30 shows across the U.S. before performing a limited run of sold-out acoustic shows with Aaron Dessner in NYC, Nashville and LA.

Gracie, who has been friends with the Cruel Summer songstress since 2022, recently made a surprise appearance on the Eras Tour to perform the pairs song 'us' at Wembley Stadium.