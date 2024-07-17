Messi to miss two Inter Miami matches due to ankle injury

Inter Miami player Lionel Messi on the sideline in a preseason friendly soccer match against Hong Kong XI at Hong Kong Stadium on Feb 4, 2024. — Reuters

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi will sit out the team's next two Major League Soccer games following a right ankle injury suffered during the Copa America final win against Brazil, said coach Gerardo Martino on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old soccer star left the field in the 64th minute when the match was celebrating a 1-0 victory against Colombia with a swollen ankle that the TV cameras caught.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will not be playing for Inter Miami in their two home games: against Toronto FC on Wednesday and the Chicago Fire on Saturday. "There will be reinforcement examination to see how severe the problem is,” he said Martino. ”For him to continue serving them, he has to have more tests and wait for the results. ”

In the Instagram post, Messi briefly addressed football fans and supporters saying that he is okay after a difficult Sunday match. The football star expressed his gratitude to everyone for the messages and greetings claiming that he is fine, thank God and he personally hopes that he will be able to get on the field and enjoy the things that he loves to do most.

The team has played 23 matches in total and has won 14 of them and five of them ended in a draw; therefore, it occupies the second place based on performance in MLS and in the Eastern Conference and the team has 47 points; however, Cincinnati, which defeated Miami with a stunning 6-1 score on July 6, is just one point away. Next week Inter Miami is scheduled to commence the defense of the Leagues Cup against other MLS and Mexican league sides.