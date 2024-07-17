'Strictly' third pro dancer identified as 'person of interest' amid abuse allegations

Strictly third professional dancer identified as 'person of interest'

Strictly Come Dancing's third professional has reportedly been named as a 'person of interest' in the wake of abuse and bullying allegations overshadowing the show.

According to Daily Mail, just last week Graziano Di Prima was fired from the show over reports of him velrbally and physically abusing his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, during last year's series.

This news came just weeks after Giovanni Pernice was suspended while a BBC probe was conducted over claims of off-camera misconduct made by Amanda Abbington and two other former celeb partners.

It is pertinent to mention that The Sun reported about a third professional dancer, who is no longer on the show, is also part of the probe into the BBC series.

A source has revealed, "A professional's name ha CTs come up, alongside Giovanni and Graziano. He is no longer part of the show but he has been named as a person of interest. Conversations are ongoing and there are more people who need to be spoken to."

The source began at length by saying that a dossier is being compiled which will be handed over to the BBC. It has also become clear that "there appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals in training. And the more people who come forward, the clearer the picture is becoming."

As per Daily Mail, on Tuesday Strictly bosses announced plans to introduce chaperones during training, and the appointment of two new welfare producers, after Graziano's shock sacking from the show.

A statement from the corporation said, "Concerns that have arisen in recent months have been fundamentally about training and rehearsals. The actions we announce today are designed to address that."