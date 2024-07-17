King Charles feels threatened by Meghan Markle’s brand?

Reports King Charles and Meghan Markle engaged in a petty rivalry over their respective jam products have been dismissed by a royal expert.



Speaking with GB News, royal expert and commentator Angela Levin claimed that the monarch will not stoop so low that he would compete with his daughter-in-law or would try to upstage her.

Levin claimed that Charles is not competitive in that way and would not dream of taking attention away from Meghan's lifestyle brand.

“Meghan is very upset about her jam jars,” Levin told the publication. “King Charles brought out jam from his place and she supposedly felt he was taking it away from her.”

“I don’t think he would dream to do that, to take it away from her,” she added. “It’s not in his nature.”

Sharing her two cents on rumours Meghan wanted to call Charles, she said, “Apparently she was keen to have a discussion with the King and it’s alleged that Prince Harry held her back.”

“I don’t believe that bit,” Levin said. “His Majesty doesn’t have a mobile and you can’t just get through to him. You have to go through aides and when he’s in a particularly bad mood, you can’t even do that.”

“You need to book a time, and he will call back.”