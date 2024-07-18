Britney Spears' storms as her dance videos get labeled as 'boring' and 'sad'

 
July 18, 2024

Britney Spears labeled the Osbourne's “boring” as while she responded to Ozzy Osbourne's comments about being “fed up” with her Instagram dancing videos.

The Baby One More Time singer responded in full by penning a lengthy post on her main Instagram page on Wednesday and offered her own feelings towards their comments.

As per Daily Mail, It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday’s episode of The Osbournes podcast, the family also stated that her dancing clips were heartbreaking and sad.

During a QnA session, Britney was questioned by fans about her TikTok dance to which, her mother, Sharon admitted, "It seems to me that TikTok, when it first started, were people doing silly dances. And now it's developed into so much more."

As per Daily Mail, in regards to this, The Crazy Train hitmaker, Ozzy Osbourne then expressed that he was "fed up with Britney's dance moves." 

Spears also penned a post on Instagram that mainly said that she wanted to “tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f*** off!!!”

For those still unversed, the Toxic songstress often jumps to her main Instagram page to showcase her dance skills while flaunting her figure in various ensembles.

