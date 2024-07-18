Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa call it quits after 4 years of marriage

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa pose for a picture with their son. — Instagram/Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Thursday announced separation with wife, Natasa, after four years of marriage, confirming the rumours of their break-up that had been running rife for months.



The star cricketer shared the major life update in an Instagram post.

"We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the official statement read.

Pandya said that he and Natasa will co-parent their son Agastya, "who will continue to be at the centre" of their lives.

He said that as parents, both of them will ensure to give the boy everything that they can for his happiness.



The India T20 vice-captain requested the fans and followers for support and privacy "during this difficult and sensitive time".

Hardik and Natasa's tied the knot in 2020 after almost a year of courtship and welcomed their son Agastya in the same year.

As per NDTV, the couple renewed their vows in Udaipur in 2023 through a Christian ceremony and traditional Hindu rituals.

Natasa's removal of Pandya's name from her Instagram profile noticed by the keen-eyed followers fueled the rumours of a split between the two.



Moreover, the Indian cricketer was recently seen attending the wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, without his wife.

It may be noted that Pandya was a part of the Indian national cricket squad who brought the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy home.

With a stellar performance at the tournament, the all-rounder played a pivotal role in India's success in the grand finale against South Africa, held in Barbados.

Owing to his consistent performances, he also become the first Indian player to attain the No 1 spot in the ICC men’s T20I all-rounder rankings.